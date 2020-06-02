Salina Baseball Enterprises to Renovate Dean Evans as Gift to City

Dirt will soon be out of style at Dean Evans Stadium.

Salina Baseball Enterprises received the green light from the Salina City Commission Monday to refurbish the baseball complex that was constructed in 1991. Byron Tomlins, who was on the original committee that helped build the stadium, was elated to hear the Salina City Commission decision to start drafting an agreement.

The renovation, funded by donors and without the help of taxes, will cost around $1.8 million. Half the cost will go toward artificial turf. Other areas of the project include new restrooms, patio, netting, bullpens, batting cages, backstop, and protection for the dugouts.

Back in December 2019, the Salina City Commission unanimously approved staff to begin the process of putting together a contract to enter into a public/private partnership for an $8 million upgrade of the baseball and softball facilities in Salina. Half of the funds would’ve been paid by the city. The city planned to fund its $4 million via bonds and also by raising the transient guest tax 1.3% from 6.7% to 8%.

However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reached Salina, forcing the postponement of the project. Tomlins admitted he has to go back and re-fundraise as well.

The goal to finish all renovations has been set for February 1, 2021 or no later than March, 1 barring any delays.