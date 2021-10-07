Salina Baseball Enterprises releases statement

The following is a statement released today by Salina Baseball Enterprises:

The board of directors of Salina Baseball Enterprises unanimously voted to September 29th to withdraw the Salina Eagles, Hawks, and Falcons from participating in American Legion Baseball for the 2022 season. All three teams will move forward in being independent for the course of the season while being run by Salina Baseball Enterprises.

“We feel like at this time, American Legion Baseball within the state of Kansas is not where we should be focusing our attention. We want to see the young men within our program develop into outstanding young men and baseball players that our community can remain to be proud of. This includes getting our players in front of top notch scouts for college and other levels within the game of baseball. It is Salina Baseball Enterprises’ goal to continue to keep the players best interest at hand while developing our players and helping them grow as individuals and teammates, as well as the families that support them. SBE will continue to serve youth baseball as Salina’s teams as we have for many generations and by this action we are showing that we are serious about doing so and helping the game of baseball grow within Salina, Kansas. We want our supporters to know that we are taking these steps at this time for the strength of our teams and new opportunities for these young men.” – Tyler Henoch, President