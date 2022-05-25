Salina, KS

Salina Bar Burglarized

KSAL StaffMay 25, 2022

Police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning at a bar in Salina.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened at 4:45 a.m. Monday at Bishop Street Tavern, located at 717 Bishop Street.

Officers were sent to the business on Tuesday once the the business figured out about the burglary. Forrester said unreleased video surveillance footage shows two people in dark clothing, masks and hoods force their way through the front door of the business. One of the suspects had a crowbar. The two then allegedly removed cash from the register, estimated at $2,000. The door also had minor damage.

The suspects have not been identified as of this writing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

