Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting

Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window.

A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw an unknown subject with a white stocking cap running Southeast, away from the S. Ohio property.

The following morning police were able to understand why the shots were fired. When Bank employees arrived to work at Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio, they discovered quite the sight. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police department tells KSAL the department was called at 9:30 AM on Saturday December 3rd for a damage to property case. The 3ft x 8ft drive through window had approximately 5 bullet holes, and the ATM also appeared to have multiple bullet holes.

Upon further investigation, officers located 10 spent shell casings in the South grassy area near the parking lot where the ATM is located. The security video footage indicates the incident happened at 8:33 PM on Dec. 2nd.

The damage is currently estimated to be between $2,000 and $3,000 dollars for the window. The ATM’s damage estimate is not currently available.