Salina Attorney Honored

A Salina attorney has been honored by the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association (KTLA) awards program, which recognizes individuals and organizations for their contributions to the legal field, particularly those who have advanced the cause of justice.

Patrik Neustrom was honored with the Arthur C. Hodgson Award. The Hodgson Award is KTLA’s highest honor. It recognizes exemplary, consistent, and sustained leadership in KTLA and the League of Justice Foundation (LOJF) for 10 years or more.

Neustrom has been a member of KTLA since 1980 and served on the Board of Governors since 1991. He has been an Eagle since 2000. He’s served in a variety of leadership roles including chair of the Board of Editors of the Journal, Membership Chair, and Parliamentarian, culminating in KTLA President in 2014-15.

Neustrom has supported major association initiatives including purchase of Historic Fire Station No. 2. (And, coincidentally, during his presidency he guided KTLA/LOJF to the decision to sell the building and negotiate a rent-free 20- year lease for the KTLA office.)

Neustrom also re-started what has again become a KTLA tradition, Summer Meeting.