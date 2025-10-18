Salina Attorney Appointed to Board of Regents

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced 11 appointments to several state councils and commissions.

Among the appointees is Peter Johnston. He has been appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents.

The board of regents is a nine-member body which governs six state universities, and supervises and coordinates 19 community colleges, five technical colleges, six technical schools, and a municipal university.

Johnston is attorney at Clark, Mize & Linville in Salina, specializing in health care law and medical malpractice defense. He is also active with multiple community organizations.

Along with Johnston, Matt Crocker of Manhattan was also appointed to the board of regents.

The complete list of appointments include:

Kansas Board of Regents

Peter Johnston, Salina

Matt Crocker, Manhattan

Wichita State University Board of Trustees

Purpose: To manage property, estate, and funds given, transferred, and pledged to Wichita State University.

Laurie Labarca, Wichita (reappointment)

Aaron Bastian, Wichita (reappointment)

John Frederick, Wichita

Emergency Medical Services Board

Purpose: To regulate, enforce, allocate, and make decisions in compliance with the Emergency Medical Act for all emergency medical services and providers.

Jake Power, Norwich

Workers Compensation and Employment Services Board Nominating Committee

Purpose: To provide the workers compensation and employment security board of review appointing authorities with nominees for appointments to the positions of workers compensation administrative law judges, workers compensation appeals board members, and the employment security board of review.

Phil Hayes, Haysville (reappointment)

Elizabeth Maisberger-Clark, Carbondale (reappointment)

Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Purpose: To review juvenile justice policy, advise policymakers on issues affecting the juvenile justice system, and keep Kansas in compliance with the federal JJDPA act.

Trenton James, Topeka

Erin Hicks, Topeka

Willie Grays, Topeka

Maurice Brewer, Kansas City

Dustin Browning, Lawrence

Board of Cosmetology

Purpose: To regulate the profession of cosmetology and its educational institutions.