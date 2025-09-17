Salina Attorney Appointed Judge

A Salina attorney will become the next judge in Saline and Ottawa County. Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Allie Burris a judgeship position in the 28th Judicial District. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rene Young.

“Allie Burris has significant experience in the field of criminal law and a robust involvement in her community that will serve the 28th Judicial District well,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I look forward to her continued contributions to her community as a district court judge.”

Burris is currently an attorney at Blackwell & Struble and serves as an appointed defense counsel in drug court. She is active in the Salina community and is a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and the Salina Child Care Association.

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity. The 28th Judicial District has cultivated not only my personal development, but my professional one as well,” said Allie Burris. “Service to my community is what lead me to the legal profession, and I intend to carry that sentiment with me in this new role.”

District court judges in the 28th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from among nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years. The two other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Michelle Martin and Brad Sutton.

The 28th Judicial District in Kansas includes Ottawa County and Saline County. It serves both of these counties, from the Saline County courthouse in Salina.