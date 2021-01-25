Salina Attorney Among 3 Nominees For State Court Vacancy

A Salina attorney is one of three nominees selected to fill a Kansas Supreme Court Vacancy.

The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission on Monday announced the three nominees chosen to fill the vacancy created by the Supreme Court appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge. Governor Laura Kelly will appoint one nominee to fill the vacancy and will submit that appointee for Senate consent during the 2021 legislative session.

The three Court of Appeals nominees are as follows:

Angela D. Coble – Coble, Salina, is a Judicial Clerk with Judge Gwynne E. Birzer for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. She serves as a Board Member of the Salina Family Healthcare Center and is a member of the Wichita Women Attorney’s Association, the Kansas Women Attorney’s Association, and the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association. Coble earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kansas Wesleyan University and her law degree from Washburn University.

Jacy J. Hurst – Hurst, Lawrence, is a Partner at Kutak Rock providing general legal counsel in the areas of healthcare regulatory compliance and employment law. She is a former chair of the Douglas County United Way Board of Directors, and a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Greater Kansas City Society of Healthcare Attorneys, the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and the Jackson County Bar Association. Hurst earned both her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her law degree from the University of Kansas.

Russell J. Keller – Keller, Fairway, is Of Counsel with Forbes Law Group, LLC, in Overland Park. He has experience providing counsel on claims related to traditional and constitutional issues, antitrust and competition, securities and corporate governance, and class actions. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science, his master’s degree in communication studies, and his law degree all from Northwestern University.

Governor Laura Kelly created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission in 2020 through Executive Orders 20-01 and 20-47. Under Kansas law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to consent of the Kansas Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews, and submit three nominees for the Governor to consider.