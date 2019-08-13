Salina Art Center to Explore Kansas Food Memories

Salina Art Center will host “Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories,” a presentation and discussion by Louise Hanson on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7pm at 242 S. Santa Fe. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program and explore “Eyes to Acres: Cultivating Food Culture” in the education gallery. Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

For years, ethnic groups in Kansas have used food to maintain connections to the past. The Greek Orthodox of Overland Park observe communion with special bread called prosfero. Communities near Lindsborg remember their Swedish homeland with food celebrations that feature pickled herring, codfish, and lingonberries. This presentation will explore food traditions from a number of ethnic populations in Kansas, including German, Czech, Italian, Jewish, and others.

Louise Hanson is a retired librarian and researcher with over 500 Kansas cookbooks in her collection.

“Food shapes personal and social identity and ties us to the cultural past,” Hanson said. “This presentation explores the diverse ethnic food traditions in Kansas as expressed in community cookbooks over the years.”

“Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

