Salina Art Center – Printmaking Workshop – Holiday Edition

Todd PittengerNovember 14, 2021

The Salina Art Center is planning a holiday learning event. According to the organization, they are offering a Printmaking Workshop – Holiday Edition with Kayla Borell at the Warehouse Education Studio,149 South 4th St.

Students learn about relief carving on linoleum through hands-on experimentation. Blocks will be inked up and run through the printing press. Explore this fun and simple art process to create perfect holiday-themed cards, prints, and more.

Plus, all students who attend the printmaking workshop will have free access to the Warehouse studio and equipment during regular open studio hours through December 31, 2021. Individuals working independently during open studio must bring their own paper and inks.

This workshop is recommended for ages 16 and older from 6-8 pm. The enrollment fee of $25 includes all supplies. Register at www.SalinaArtCenter.org/Workshops by November 14.

Kayla Borell is a teaching artist and Education Director at Salina Art Center. She is knowledgeable in many art mediums in the 2D and 3D realms. “Advocating for the visual arts is my biggest passion, and I am constantly learning more every day to improve as an artist and educator.” Says Borell.

Printmaking example for Christmas Cards via Salina Art Center

 

