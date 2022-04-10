Salina, KS

Salina Art Center Launches SummerART 2022

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2022

The Salina Art Center has launched its summer art program.

According to the Art Center, enrollment is now open for SummerART 2022. New classes are scheduled each week this summer from May 31-July 30.

Summer at the Salina Art Center also includes among other things:

  • Book Club
  • Reel Makers Filmmaking Program
  • Art Academy
  • Workshops

SummerART 2022 is inspired by the blockbuster exhibition, Salina Biennial 2022 | Contemporary Art from the Mountain Plains Region, showing at Salina Art Center from May 25 through September 4, 2022. This exhibition shares joy found in everyday life, the environment, and the histories we share while exploring the diversity, independence, and creativity that make each of us uniquely vital within our ecosystem.

Classes and scholarships are available for all ages starting at four years old. SummerART is located at the Warehouse Education Studio at 149 S 4th St. Visit our website www.SalinaArtCenter.org/SummerArt to enroll.

 

Visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org/Learning for all summer programming.

