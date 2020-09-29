Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 50 °

Salina Area United Way Partners with Rocking M Media and Taco John’s to Raise $5,000

Todd PittengerSeptember 29, 2020

Salina Area United Way is partnering with Rocking M Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the 2020 Campaign.  Hannah Holt with Rocking M Media will be stationed on Taco John’s roof on Iron Street from 8am to 8pm this Saturday.

We need your help to get Hannah off the roof!  Salina Area United Way staff and board members will be accepting donations as you enter the parking lot.  Taco John’s will also be running a special meal that day of 3 tacos, crunchy or soft, medium potato ole and medium drink with $1 from each order going back to the Salina Area United Way.

“We are so excited to be given the opportunity to work with two awesome businesses, Rocking M Media and Taco John’s.  We just kicked off our campaign and what better way to start than with this fundraiser!” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way.  “Thank you to both Rocking M Media and Taco John’s for partnering with us.”

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Area United Way Partners wit...

Salina Area United Way is partnering with Rocking M Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the ...

September 29, 2020 Comments

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Mon...

Sports News

September 28, 2020

33 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

September 28, 2020

Temporary DMV Office to Open in Sal...

Kansas News

September 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Temporary DMV Office to O...
September 28, 2020Comments
6 New COVID-19 Cases at S...
September 28, 2020Comments
Salina Art Center Cinema ...
September 28, 2020Comments
Fall In to Fallout Shelte...
September 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH