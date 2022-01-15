Salina Area Technical College Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2021.
Accorsing to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Kierstin Boze, Emergency Medical Technician; Brittney Brown, Emergency Medical Technician
Bennington
Jessica Jackson, Emergency Medical Technician
Brookville
Raegan Mohler, Technical Studies
Cheney
Blaine Meireis, Heating, Ventiliation & Air-Conditioning
Minneapolis
Scott Williamson, Commercial Truck Driving; Kevin Vega, Electrical Technology
New Cambria
Boe Soden, Electrical Technology
Park
Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology
Salina
Roxana Adame, Technical Studies; Christina Anschutz, Associate Degree Nursing; Noel Barajas, Electrical Technology; Alison Carter, Emergency Medical Technician; Douglas Covert, Commercial Truck Driving; Abigail Deckert, Business Administrative Technology; Thomas Dolan, Construction Technology; Carlos Franco-Villegas, Electrical Technology; Jeffrey Gill, Commercial Truck Driving; William Griffith, Automotive Collision Repair; Gerald Gunderson, Commercial Truck Driving; Melissa Huston, Commercial Truck Driving; Bree Isaacson, Diesel Technology; Garrett James, Diesel Technology; Seng Lazum, Construction Technology; Eli Sawyers, General Education; Bradley Sherbert, Commercial Truck Driving; Jason Smith, Electrical Technology; Andrew Strong, Computer Aided Drafting; Roger Sweat, Commercial Truck Driving; Klaira Thelander, Business Administrative Technology; Daniel Thurman, Commercial Truck Driving; Andrea Vargas, Emergency Medical Technician; Theresa Vilardell, Technical Studies; Casey Wheeldon, Commercial Truck Driving; Steven Wiegand, Commercial Truck Driving
Sedgwick
Brayden Fisher, Diesel Technology
Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Daniel Brandt, Welding Technology
Assaria
Braxton Blake, Welding Technology
Buhler
Justin Goertzen, Diesel Technology; Daniel Hershberger, Diesel Technology
Clay Center
Rebecca Robbins, Associate Degree Nursing;
Falun
Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology
Great Bend
Dalton Murphy, Diesel Technology; Gregory Sommers, Diesel Technology
Hope
Chanler Laflen, Electrical Technology;
Lincoln
Scott Jorgensen, Automotive Collision Repair
Lindsborg
James Oestmann, Diesel Technology
Marion
Noah Hernandez-Reisner, Diesel Technology
McPherson
Mason Cox, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning
Minneapolis
Alex Braaten, Construction Technology; Kristian Tuttle, Automotive Collision and Repair; Allison Wagner, Business Administrative Technology
New Cambria
Dawson Adams, Diesel Technology; Dara Roberts, Dental Assistant
Salina
Allen Baker, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Preston Cressler, Electrical Technology; David Flores, Diesel Technology; Jordan Grabill, Associate Degree Nursing; Korey Kogler, Certified Nurse Aide; Ernesto Martinez, Machine Tool Technology; Patrick McBride, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Myrka Mendez, Dental Assistant; Mindy Mercado, Technical Studies; Carson Ochoa, Diesel Technology; Mukesh Patel, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Samantha Ribaudo, Diesel Technology; Ashton Richards, Computer Aided Drafting; Alan Sanchez, Diesel Technology; Melissa Scoville, Associate Degree Nursing; Chance Sorell, Machine Tool Technology; Ackeem Woodley, Automotive Technology; Jeremy Young, Business Administrative Technology; Gavin Zimmerman, Electrical Technology; Montgomery Hay, Welding Technology;
Tescott
Nathan Ehlers, Automotive Collision Repair;
Topeka
Riley Sell, Welding Technology
Out of State
Springfield, Mo.
Zachary Cook, Police Science