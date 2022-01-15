Salina Area Technical College Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2021.

Accorsing to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Kierstin Boze, Emergency Medical Technician; Brittney Brown, Emergency Medical Technician

Bennington

Jessica Jackson, Emergency Medical Technician

Brookville

Raegan Mohler, Technical Studies

Cheney

Blaine Meireis, Heating, Ventiliation & Air-Conditioning

Minneapolis

Scott Williamson, Commercial Truck Driving; Kevin Vega, Electrical Technology

New Cambria

Boe Soden, Electrical Technology

Park

Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology

Salina

Roxana Adame, Technical Studies; Christina Anschutz, Associate Degree Nursing; Noel Barajas, Electrical Technology; Alison Carter, Emergency Medical Technician; Douglas Covert, Commercial Truck Driving; Abigail Deckert, Business Administrative Technology; Thomas Dolan, Construction Technology; Carlos Franco-Villegas, Electrical Technology; Jeffrey Gill, Commercial Truck Driving; William Griffith, Automotive Collision Repair; Gerald Gunderson, Commercial Truck Driving; Melissa Huston, Commercial Truck Driving; Bree Isaacson, Diesel Technology; Garrett James, Diesel Technology; Seng Lazum, Construction Technology; Eli Sawyers, General Education; Bradley Sherbert, Commercial Truck Driving; Jason Smith, Electrical Technology; Andrew Strong, Computer Aided Drafting; Roger Sweat, Commercial Truck Driving; Klaira Thelander, Business Administrative Technology; Daniel Thurman, Commercial Truck Driving; Andrea Vargas, Emergency Medical Technician; Theresa Vilardell, Technical Studies; Casey Wheeldon, Commercial Truck Driving; Steven Wiegand, Commercial Truck Driving

Sedgwick

Brayden Fisher, Diesel Technology

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Daniel Brandt, Welding Technology

Assaria

Braxton Blake, Welding Technology

Buhler

Justin Goertzen, Diesel Technology; Daniel Hershberger, Diesel Technology

Clay Center

Rebecca Robbins, Associate Degree Nursing;

Falun

Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology

Great Bend

Dalton Murphy, Diesel Technology; Gregory Sommers, Diesel Technology

Hope

Chanler Laflen, Electrical Technology;

Lincoln

Scott Jorgensen, Automotive Collision Repair

Lindsborg

James Oestmann, Diesel Technology

Marion

Noah Hernandez-Reisner, Diesel Technology

McPherson

Mason Cox, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning

Minneapolis

Alex Braaten, Construction Technology; Kristian Tuttle, Automotive Collision and Repair; Allison Wagner, Business Administrative Technology

New Cambria

Dawson Adams, Diesel Technology; Dara Roberts, Dental Assistant

Salina

Allen Baker, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Preston Cressler, Electrical Technology; David Flores, Diesel Technology; Jordan Grabill, Associate Degree Nursing; Korey Kogler, Certified Nurse Aide; Ernesto Martinez, Machine Tool Technology; Patrick McBride, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Myrka Mendez, Dental Assistant; Mindy Mercado, Technical Studies; Carson Ochoa, Diesel Technology; Mukesh Patel, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning; Samantha Ribaudo, Diesel Technology; Ashton Richards, Computer Aided Drafting; Alan Sanchez, Diesel Technology; Melissa Scoville, Associate Degree Nursing; Chance Sorell, Machine Tool Technology; Ackeem Woodley, Automotive Technology; Jeremy Young, Business Administrative Technology; Gavin Zimmerman, Electrical Technology; Montgomery Hay, Welding Technology;

Tescott

Nathan Ehlers, Automotive Collision Repair;

Topeka

Riley Sell, Welding Technology

Out of State

Springfield, Mo.

Zachary Cook, Police Science