Salina-Area Community Baby Shower Set

New and expectant parents in Saline County and surrounding areas are invited to attend the Salina Area Community Baby Shower. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Salina Regional Health Center in Conference Rooms 6 and 7. According to the County, the free event will feature speakers sharing expert advice on newborn care, safe sleep practices, breastfeeding support, maternal mental health, smoking cessation and overall maternal wellness. The event is a designated KIDS SAFE Sleep event approved by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network. Attendees will have a chance to receive gift baskets, diapers, baby wipes and more. Several organizations will provide community resources and educational materials. Refreshments, including cookies and tea, will be served. This marks the first year the baby shower is being hosted through a joint effort between the Saline County Health Department and Salina Regional Health Center. “We are excited to be a part of the Salina Area Community Baby Shower this year,” said Lori Faerber, Women and Infants Services director at Salina Regional Health Center. “The event will provide vital resources, support and information that will positively impact families and child development.” Sherri Poell, Maternal Child Health/Becoming A Mom coordinator at the Saline County Health Department, will be present information about safe sleep for newborns. “We are excited to share this important information with parents in our community,” Poell said. “Safe sleep practices may seem small, but they make a huge impact by protecting our babies, bringing peace of mind and supporting the health and well-being of the entire family.” Attendees also will have the opportunity to tour the Salina Regional Health Center Birth Center and visit the Breast Milk Depot, a collection site that supports premature and critically ill infants by providing donated breast milk.