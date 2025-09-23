Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Cat Rooms

Out on an abundance of caution, the Cat Rooms at the Salina Animal Shelter were closed on Monday. According to the organization, the Cat Rooms were temporarily closed due to several cats showing symptoms of an Upper Respiratory Infection (URI), including sneezing and nasal discharge.

The animal shelter team, with veterinarian direction, is actively treating all affected cats in accordance with their policies and procedures to stop the spread of infection and ensure the health and safety of all animals in their care.

While the Cat Rooms are closed to the public at this time, they remain committed to providing the highest standard of care and will provide updates as the situation improves.