Salina Animal Shelter Leaders in Court Monday

Two of the leaders of the Salina Animal Shelter made their first appearance in Saline County District court Monday morning.

According to Saline County Attorney John Reynolds, Animal Services Manager Monique Hawley and Operations Superintendent Andrea Murphy appeared with counsel and the matter was set over for arraignment.

Judge Jacob Peterson will now decide what date the two will hear formal charges in the case that centers on animal cruelty at the Salina Animal Shelter.

This case was originally filed with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The KBI referred the matter to the Salina Police Department. SPD referred the matter to the Saline County Attorney’s Office.

The Saline County Attorneys office, with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation regarding the euthanasia of three puppies at the Salina Animal Shelter.