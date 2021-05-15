Salina Altrusa Club Service Projects Win 10 Awards

Local members of Altrusa International chapter in Salina received numerous awards at the recent Altrusa International District Eight Conference, held virtually April 23-24. The Salina club is one of 23 across the four-state region of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas which comprise District Eight.

According to the organization, Altrusa Salina’s District Eight 2021 awards include:

First Place, Club Yearbook and in Club Communications

Second Place, Club Display Board

District Eight Rising Star Award, club Secretary Tama Davidson

Letha H. Brown Literacy Award – Second Place, for “Holiday Book Drive, COVID style”

Mamie L. Bass Service Award – Third Place, for “Serving Our Soldiers” Christmas Stocking program

Billie Jean Ward Fundraising Award –Third Place, for annual Pumpkin Sale fund raiser

Dr. Nina Fay Calhoun International Relations Award – Honorable Mention, for Orphan Grain Train regional partnership

Governor’s Distinguished Service Award, Honorable Mention, for ‘Keeping Kids Warm’ project

Club Growth, Third Place, among District clubs with 35 members or less

Also, the Salina club donated approximately 200 books for the District Conference Governor’s Book Challenge in March and April. Future District Eight Conferences in which the Salina club will participate include Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 2022 and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in April 2023. Altrusa Salina will host the District Eight Conference in Salina in April 2024.