Salina Airport Receives COVID Funding

Todd PittengerFebruary 18, 2021

The Salina Regional Airport is among Kansas airports receiving a portion of over $10 million in federal funding earmarked to help them respond to and prepare for the impacts of COVID-19.

According to U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s Office, more than 75 airports across Kansas received funding to allow them to continue to serve their communities. Salina Regional Airport received $1,008,876 in funding.

The funding is to be used for things such as such as janitorial services, cleaning and sanitation, as well as operational expenses incurred due to the pandemic.

“Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities,” said Senator Marshall. “COVID has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational.”

The Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which was passed by Congress in December, provided funding for small and mid-sized airports impacted by COVID-19. Senator Marshall voted in favor of the legislation and has been an advocate for the state’s airports and aviation industry. The funding for Kansas airports was part of nearly $2 billion provided to the aviation industry.

