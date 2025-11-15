Salina Air Service Continues to Soar

Commercial air service in and out of Salina continues to meet and exceed expectations.

In a briefing to the Salina Airport Authority, Airport Executive Director Pieter Miller reports SkyWest Airlines, which operates as United Express out of Salina, carried 3,104 passengers in October 2025, up from 2,056 in October 2024. Year-to-date passenger numbers reached 30,082, a sizeable increase from 21,129 during the same period last year and more than double 2023 totals.

SkyWest’s performance across the hubs Salina connects with including Chicago, Denver, and Houston, continue to be strong, supported by zero cancellations in October and an 84% on-time arrival rate, reinforcing the reliability of Salina’s schedule.

The new Houston nonstop is now a major driver of overall growth, generating 815 outbound passengers in October. It has pulled some fall demand away from Denver.

Chicago remains the best-performing route in the system with a 26-point jump in load factor tied to the improved mid-morning departure timing and a 77% year-to-date increase in outbound traffic.

Top markets continue to be anchored in the West and Southwest regions, with Los Angeles emerging as SLN’s most-connected destination.

Fares remain competitive, with Salina pricing lower than or within $75 of Wichita, Kansas City, and Manhattan in all major markets.

Forward bookings are tracking steady, with 63% of November seats already sold, mirroring the same pace

seen going into October.

United Express daily nonstop flights out of Salina to Chicago, Denver, and Houston are operated by SkyWest. The Mitsubishi CRJ-200 regional jets are configured for 50 passengers.