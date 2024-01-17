Salina Administrator to Lead North Ottawa County Schools

A Salina USD 305 School District Administrator will take over leadership of an Ottawa County School District. Dr. Curtis Stevens has been selected to be the North Ottawa County USD 239 Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Stevens is currently serving as the Director of Secondary Education in the Salina School District, in his fourth year in that position. Previously, he served as principal for Salina South High School for six years.

Finalists for the position interviewed earlier this month. Stevens was offered the job this week. USD 239 officials tell KSAL News they welcome Dr. Stevens and his family to the North Ottawa County School District.

Dr. Stevens will begin as North Ottawa County USD 239 Superintendent on July 1st.