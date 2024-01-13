Salina Administrator Finalist For Ottawa County Job

A Salina USD 305 School District Administrator is a finalist to be the superintendent of an Ottawa County School District.

According to North Ottawa County USD 239, Dr. Curtis Stevens interviewed for the position of superintendent with the Board of Education on January 11th. Dr. Stevens is currently serving as the Director of Secondary Education in the Salina School District, in his fourth year in that position.

Previously, Dr. Stevens served as principal for Salina South High School for six for years.

The USD 239 District began interviewing finalists on January 11th. It’s anticipated a new superintendent will be hired by the end of January, and will begin the job on July 1st.