Salina, Abilene Hospital Explore Partnership

The hospital in Salina and the hospital in Abilene are exploring the possibility of a partnership.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, Memorial Health System in Abilene and Salina Regional have agreed to enter into a period of discovery to examine the potential of a strategic alliance in order to better serve the patients and families of their respective communities in north central Kansas.

“I am excited to take the opportunity to explore the potential of better coordination of services between our two health systems as we move into the future,” said Harold Courtois, Chief Executive Officer at MHS.

“We (the MHS board of trustees) have signed a letter of intent to explore affiliation with SRHC,” says Dr. Steven Schwarting, MHS Board Chair. “This is just the beginning of a long process. We have been educating ourselves and discussing the idea of affiliation for several years. We are committed to continuing to provide excellent care to our community and surrounding area.”

Over the coming months both organizations will be working together to review options of how this partnership might look.

“The goal of this agreement is to explore improved patient care in the region and the potential of better coordination of services between MHS and SRHC,” said Joel Phelps, Chief Executive Officer at Salina Regional Health Center. “It also helps both organizations to determine the possibilities of long- term strategic alignment to meet the needs and challenges of Dickinson County citizens.”

Salina Regional Health Center has affiliations with Cloud County Health Center in Concordia and Lindsborg Community Hospital.