The Salina 911 system is down. Police tell KSAL News that the 911 phone lines into the dispatch center at the law enforcement center are not working.

The main office line is working, though. Anyone with an emergency can call 785-826-7210. That number is ringing directly through to dispatch.

Officials tell KSAL News that along with Saline County, multiple other counties are currently without 911 service. They say that a fiber optic cable which was cut is where the problem originates.