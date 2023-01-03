Salina, KS

Salina 2022 Weather in Review

Todd PittengerJanuary 3, 2023

2022 was a year of weather extremes in Kansas, and in Salina.

Here are some highlights from the National Weather Service on the weather in Salina:

  • The average annual temperature was 56.3 degrees, 0.5 degrees warmer than average. Tied for the 47th warmest year since records began in 1900.
  • The hottest daily temperature was 106 degrees on July 15th and 19th, and the coldest was 7 below zero on December 22nd.
  • 83 days reached at least 90 degrees, which was 15 days above average. It tied for the 23rd most 90-degree days on record, and the most since 2018.
  • 22 days reached at least 100 degrees, which was 6 days above average. It tied for the 34th most 100-degree days on record, and the most since 2017.
  • 132 mornings were 32 degrees or colder, which was 17 days above average. It tied for the 16th most 32-degree mornings on record, and the most since 2019
  • Precipitation-wise, 27.37 inches was measured, which was 2.32 inches below average. The greatest 24-hour total was 2.47 inches on July 2nd.

