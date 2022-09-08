Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 63 °

Sale Will Help Morrison House

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 8, 2022

It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet.

Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House.

 

 

Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the 4-H Building at 900 Greeley on Wednesday and Thursday – September 14th and 15th to allow volunteers to organize the items for the four day sale.

In the past the rummage sale has raised about $7,000 each time to help offset costs around the hospital and to keep the Rebecca A. Morrison House up and running.

The Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary Fall Rummage Sale runs from Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19 at the 4-H Building.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Sale Will Help Morrison House

It's a rummage sale to benefit visitors we'll never meet. Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional H...

September 8, 2022 Comments

Blue Vehicle Sought In Hit and Run

Kansas News

September 8, 2022

Labor Day Enforcement Results Relea...

Kansas News

September 8, 2022

Candidates for Governor Attend Foru...

Kansas News

September 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sale Will Help Morrison H...
September 8, 2022Comments
Blue Vehicle Sought In Hi...
September 8, 2022Comments
Labor Day Enforcement Res...
September 8, 2022Comments
Candidates for Governor A...
September 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra