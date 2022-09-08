Sale Will Help Morrison House

It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet.

Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House.

Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the 4-H Building at 900 Greeley on Wednesday and Thursday – September 14th and 15th to allow volunteers to organize the items for the four day sale.

In the past the rummage sale has raised about $7,000 each time to help offset costs around the hospital and to keep the Rebecca A. Morrison House up and running.

The Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary Fall Rummage Sale runs from Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19 at the 4-H Building.