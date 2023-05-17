Sale to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Proceeds from a garage sale will go to an organization that grants wishes for critically ill children.

Organizers tell KSAL News Truck Center Companies will raise money for Make-A-Wish. The sale will be held this Friday from 8-5 and Saturday from 8-12 at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 2508 Belmont Blvd.

All money raises will be donated to Make a Wish. Everything that is not sold we will be donating locally.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was founded in 1980. The organization operates through its 59 chapters located throughout the United States. Make-A-Wish also operates in nearly 50 other countries around the world.

Since 1994 Truck Center Companies has raised over $3,000,000 and granted over 400 wishes.