Saldate earns KCAC Flag Football Offensive Player of the Week honor

Sabrina Saldate (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) of Kansas Wesleyan University and Abby Brown of Ottawa University have earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from March 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Saldate was huge for the Coyotes, having a big day as KWU picked up the program’s first two wins in school history. She accumulated 221 yards passing and 3 TDs vs Cottey. Saldate followed that up with a 16-of-31 performance for 216 yds and 2 TDs in the come-from-behind win over Midland. Both TD passes came in the final 5:10 of the game, as she helped lead the Coyotes to the big win.

In two games last week against Keiser University and St. Thomas University, Brown had 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception. She had 12 total tackles, one sack, and one INT in OU’s 26-0 victory over St. Thomas University. This is the second time this season that Brown has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week.

Kansas Wesleyan returns to action on Sunday, taking on Cottey College at 1 p.m. in Nevada, Mo.