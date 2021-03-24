Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 38 °

Saldate earns KCAC Flag Football Offensive Player of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 24, 2021

Sabrina Saldate (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) of Kansas Wesleyan University and Abby Brown of Ottawa University have earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from March 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Saldate was huge for the Coyotes, having a big day as KWU picked up the program’s first two wins in school history. She accumulated 221 yards passing and 3 TDs vs Cottey. Saldate followed that up with a 16-of-31 performance for 216 yds and 2 TDs in the come-from-behind win over Midland. Both TD passes came in the final 5:10 of the game, as she helped lead the Coyotes to the big win.

In two games last week against Keiser University and St. Thomas University, Brown had 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception. She had 12 total tackles, one sack, and one INT in OU’s 26-0 victory over St. Thomas University. This is the second time this season that Brown has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week.

Kansas Wesleyan returns to action on Sunday, taking on Cottey College at 1 p.m. in Nevada, Mo.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Sandoval homers twice to lead Baseball past S...

March 24, 2021 9:22 am

Watson earns second straight KCAC Men’s...

 9:21 am

Beckett and Monson earn KCAC Volleyball weekl...

 9:20 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/22

March 23, 2021 9:52 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sandoval homers twice to lead Baseb...

Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) supplied the offense and Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) a...

March 24, 2021 Comments

Watson earns second straight KCAC M...

Sports News

March 24, 2021

Saldate earns KCAC Flag Football Of...

Sports News

March 24, 2021

Beckett and Monson earn KCAC Volley...

Sports News

March 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Colby Community College P...
March 24, 2021Comments
K-State Student From Assa...
March 24, 2021Comments
Most Wanted Arrests Reach...
March 23, 2021Comments
Death Being Investigated ...
March 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices