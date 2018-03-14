Salina, KS

Saints Plan to Host Playoff Game

Salina Saints ReleaseMarch 14, 2018

The Salina Saints will host a playoff game this Saturday at 2:00PM in Maebee Arena at KWU.  The Saints will welcome the 14-5 St. Louis Spirits to town.  The Saints are looking for their fans to come out and support the team, as they make plans to make it to the Final 8 of the ABA World Tournament.  The ABA has teams in 4 countries.  The Final 8 tournament will be held in Austin Texas the first week of April.

The Saints want to welcome all Season Ticket Holders to the game with FREE admittance.  There are a lot of things going on this weekend, and the Saints want to add to the excitement.  The Saints are playing early so that everyone can attend the Liberty game later that night.

Go to salinasaints.com for ticket information, and sponsorship opportunities.

Come out and spend the day cheering on the two professional teams in Salina.  The Saints will place their UNDEFEATED record of 27-0 on the line.  Spread the word… Come out and be a part of something GREAT!!  YOUR SALINA SAINTS!!!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

