Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 19 ° | Lo: 17 °

Saints Down Outlaws

Saints Press ReleaseDecember 24, 2017

The Saints racked up another win Saturday as they welcomed the Oklahoma City Outlaws to town.  This proved to be another physical game that resulted in 4 Technical fouls being called against the Outlaws.  The Refs seemed to loose control of this game early, as they decided to let the men play and the crowd could hear the smacks, but not many whistles.  The Saints led at the end of one 36 to 24.

The Outlaws were led in scoring in the first period by Devin Harris with 11 of his 32, while the Saints were balanced with no one having more than 7.  The 2nd period saw the game get a little more physical, and the 1st of 4 technical called.  The 2nd period ended with the Saints taking a lead into half time 66 to 46.

The Saints would continue to stretch out the lead to 30; much to the frustration of the Outlaws.  Harris continued to carry the Outlaws with 13 in the 3rd while Marquez Patterson started to make his presence felt on the court by picking up 10 of his 39 team leading points followed by Koury Clayton with 19.

Bernie Bahr led the team with 10 rebounds.  The game saw two more technical get called in a matter of minutes.  Techs were called against the players and the bench.  The Outlaws Head coach let the refs know of her displeasure, and the fans let her know of theirs.  Needless to say; this was an exciting game to watch and participate in from the fans side.

Special thanks to the fans, the Military Veterans that came out, and the Salina South Boys basketball team.  Good luck Cougars in the rest of your season.

The Saints take on the Tulsa Twisters next Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Salina Saints Defeat KC Soul, 115-107

December 16, 2017 11:39 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to...

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions. Quarte...

December 24, 2017 Comments

Redskins Tame Broncos

Sports News

December 24, 2017

“Christmas Carol” Still...

Kansas News

December 24, 2017

Saints Down Outlaws

Sports News

December 24, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Christmas Carol...
December 24, 2017Comments
Don’t Let The Grinc...
December 23, 2017Comments
78-Year-Old Man Leads Cha...
December 22, 2017Comments
Be a Good Guest When Brin...
December 22, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017