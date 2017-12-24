Saints Down Outlaws

The Saints racked up another win Saturday as they welcomed the Oklahoma City Outlaws to town. This proved to be another physical game that resulted in 4 Technical fouls being called against the Outlaws. The Refs seemed to loose control of this game early, as they decided to let the men play and the crowd could hear the smacks, but not many whistles. The Saints led at the end of one 36 to 24.

The Outlaws were led in scoring in the first period by Devin Harris with 11 of his 32, while the Saints were balanced with no one having more than 7. The 2nd period saw the game get a little more physical, and the 1st of 4 technical called. The 2nd period ended with the Saints taking a lead into half time 66 to 46.

The Saints would continue to stretch out the lead to 30; much to the frustration of the Outlaws. Harris continued to carry the Outlaws with 13 in the 3rd while Marquez Patterson started to make his presence felt on the court by picking up 10 of his 39 team leading points followed by Koury Clayton with 19.

Bernie Bahr led the team with 10 rebounds. The game saw two more technical get called in a matter of minutes. Techs were called against the players and the bench. The Outlaws Head coach let the refs know of her displeasure, and the fans let her know of theirs. Needless to say; this was an exciting game to watch and participate in from the fans side.

Special thanks to the fans, the Military Veterans that came out, and the Salina South Boys basketball team. Good luck Cougars in the rest of your season.

The Saints take on the Tulsa Twisters next Saturday at 7:00 pm.