The Salina Saints are preparing to keep the marching moving forward.

Salina plays the San Antonio Seraphims on Saturday in the Southwest Regional finals of the American Basketball Association playoffs with a different location picked out.

The Saints tipoff at noon at the Salina Fieldhouse. The winner advances to the Elite Eight, scheduled for April 3-8 in Austin, Texas.

Salina recorded a 122-119 victory over the St. Louis Spires last Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena.