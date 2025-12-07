Saint Lucia Festival to Celebrate Hope, Light

The area community known as “Little Sweden” is planning a Swedish holiday celebration of light and hope. The Lindsborg Saint Lucia Festival is this coming Saturday, December 13th.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Saint Lucia Festival is a beautiful celebration during the holiday season. Hosted by the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers, the day will be full of dancing and tradition.

The schedule for the day includes:

10:15am–Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and Soderstrom 4th Grade students performing downtown

11:00am–Procession of dancers to Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main Street

11:30am–Soderstrom 4th Grade St. Lucia service at Bethany Lutheran Church with reception following

1:30pm–Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and Lindsborg Folkdanslag perform on the lawn of Bethany Lutheran Church

3:00pm–St. Lucia service with Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers at Bethany Lutheran Church with reception following

Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers will also be hosting a Swedish bake sale in the Courtyard 10:00am-2:00pm with all proceeds being donated, in the true Saint Lucia custom of giving to others. This year’s recipent is Grant’s Grace. Grant’s Grace is an endowment fund set up through the Smoky Valley Community Foundation in memory of Grant Lysell-Alkire. The endowment fund was set up to help students in need within the community. The fund helps pay student medical bills, student academic and sports activity fees, those with food and bedding needs, and gifts for families struggling during the holidays.

The legend of Saint Lucia tells the story of a young girl, clad in a white gown with a red sash, her head surrounded by a halo of light, who appeared to bring hope, warmth, and food to those in need during a time of famine in Sweden.

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau