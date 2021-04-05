Sager Set to Retire as AD at SES, C.J. Korf Named Replacement

Southeast of Saline High School has its next athletic director.

C.J. Korf, athletic director/assistant principal at Hugoton High School, will replace long-time AD Wayne Sager after the approval by the USD 306 Board of Education. Sager plans to retire after spending nearly three decades as athletic director.

For the past seven years, Korf was the AD/AP at Hugoton. In addition to his administrative roles, Korf was the head boys basketball coach for the past six seasons. The Eagles qualified for the state tournament three times under Korf, including a 21-3 campaign in 2020-21.

“My family and I have really enjoyed our time in Hugoton and the community has been great to us,” Korf said. “Three of our four children will have graduated from Hugoton. So, it will always be a special place to us.”

Before Hugoton, Korf was in Abilene where he coached basketball and track at Abilene Middle School. He also taught at St. Xavier in Junction City and coached football. Korf’s oldest daughter graduated from Abilene and still lives there, fueling Korf’s decision to head back to the area.

“She now has three daughters and we are looking forward to being closer to them,” Korf said. “We felt it was time for a new challenge, and I look forward to starting my career at Southeast of Saline.”

Korf replaces Sager, who has been a part of Southeast of Saline the past 33 years. He started teaching accounting, business, technology, and computers. He’s been the athletic director for 28 years.

Sager coached track and cross country, leading the Trojans to nine cross country state championships. Additionally, he was an assistant coach for the 1990 state championship girls basketball team. Sager was the head girls basketball coach for 22 seasons, recording over 250 wins.