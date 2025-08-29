Safety Stressed for Labor Day Holiday

The Kansas Highway Patrol encourages everyone to plan for a safe Labor Day Weekend.

According to the agency, Excessive speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Troopers will be on the roadways enforcing Kansas laws, and available to assist motorists.

The Patrol is participating in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign and will have additional enforcement to keep Kansas roadways safe and reduce the number and severity of crashes. It is everyone’s responsibility to travel safely, so we encourage everyone to plan ahead for their celebrations.

If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips:

Buckle Up. Every trip, every time. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Make sure your children are in an appropriately fitted child safety seat.

Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels, and mechanical equipment.

Check www.kandrive.org for current road conditions, construction, and potential delays along your route.

Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, and non-perishable food.

If you plan to drink alcohol away from home, make arrangements for a sober ride or designate a sober driver. The choice is yours, make it a safe one.

Before taking a new prescription, review the label for any driving warnings.

The Patrol wishes safe travels to everyone traveling the state’s roadways. If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, call the Kansas Highway Patrol for assistance at *47 (*HP), or for those traveling on the Kansas Turnpike, call *582 (*KTA).