Safety Concerns Prompt Parking Change

In an effort to improve safety for motorists, the City of Salina will implement new parking restrictions along 5th Street between Prescott Avenue and South Street.

According to the City, a recent review of traffic data, crash history, and field observations determined that vehicles parked close to driveways and intersections were limiting visibility and increasing the risk of collisions.

As part of the improvements, “No Parking” signs will be installed on the west side of 5th Street from Prescott Avenue north to South Street, and on the east side of 5th Street from Prescott Avenue north to a point 300 feet north of Center Street.

Installation of the new parking restrictions is expected to be completed by September 5t