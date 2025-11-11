Safe Unlocked, Cash Stolen from Fuel Stop

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary at a local gas station.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that an employee at Casey’s Convenience Store, 1100 E. Iron arrived at work early Monday and discovered the door was not properly locked.

Upon entering the store, she tripped the alarm and minutes later officers arrived on scene. Police say a safe was unlocked and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

A pile of coins were initially stolen but left outside the store in a trash can.

Authorities are studying store video to develop a suspect.