Safe Stolen from Buddhist Temple

Authorities are looking for four men and a woman who allegedly took part in a daylight burglary at the Buddhist Temple on West Pleasant Hill Road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 4pm on Wednesday, one of the monks at the religious site heard some noises on the main floor and came up to see if his guests from Alaska needed something.

He then witnessed four men and a woman moving away from the office area – and leaving with the temple’s safe.

The monk followed them outside as the group jumped into a dark green van and drove away. The 49-year-old man followed them to Halstead Road and then called 911.

Sheriff Soldan says the monk was able to identify three of the suspects from a doorbell camera image taken at a Buddhist Temple in Colorado that was recently burglarized.

The witness told deputies the woman was wearing a burka. The safe contained $1,000 in cash and a number of documents.

If you have any information concerning this event or know who these suspects are, contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6502.