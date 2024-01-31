“Safe Sitter Essentials” Class Planned

A life-skills event is planned for Salina area middle school aged youth. “Safe Sitter Essentials” is a half day class designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the Instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Class content includes:

Safety Skills – Indoor Safety, Outdoor Safety, Online Safety, Personal Safety, and Handling Emergencies.

Child Care Skills – Child Development, Child Care Duties, and Behavior Management.

First Aid & Rescue Skills – Injury Prevention, First Aid and Injury Management, and Choking Rescue.

Life & Business Skills – Job Screening, Setting a Wage, Canceling Jobs, and Meeting Employers.

The class will take place on Monday, February 12th, and will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse, located at 140 N 5th St. The cost is $60 per child and space is limited. The class will start at 8:30am. and be over by 2:30 pm. All parents are welcome to come to the end of class at 2pm for the graduation ceremony.

