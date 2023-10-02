Safe, Secure Loads Leave Clean Roads

In a joint effort to enhance safety, protect the environment, and promote responsible waste disposal practices, the City of Salina and Saline County are teaming up.

This joint- initiative aims to encourage proper load securement among landfill users and includes a change in the landfill’s tipping fee structure, set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

The primary goal of this initiative is to foster a culture of responsibility and safety within the community, emphasizing the importance of securing loads when transporting waste materials to the landfill. Unsecured loads can pose significant risks to public safety, contribute to littering, and harm our local environment.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Proper Load Securement Education: The City of Salina, in collaboration with Saline County, will provide educational materials and resources to the public, offering guidance on how to properly secure their loads.

Increased Inspections: Landfill staff will verify that incoming loads are adequately secured and will assess tipping fees accordingly. This will help prevent accidents and littering while promoting safe transportation practices.

Tipping Fee Structure Change: Effective January 1, 2024, loads brought to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill that are properly secured will be assessed a lower tipping fee than those with unsecured loads. This change is intended to incentivize proper load securement and ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

The City of Salina and Saline County are committed to fostering a safer and cleaner community for all residents. By working together, we can reduce accidents, protect our environment, and save valuable resources.

More information:

salina-ks.gov/landfill