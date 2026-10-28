Safe Halloween Events Planned

Salina residents will have several opportunities to celebrate Halloween this weekend, with family-friendly trick-or-treat events, costume contests, Halloween cartoons and other activities planned Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st.
Friday’s highlights include:
- Salina Area Technical College Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.
- The Salina Police Department will host its annual Cops & Costumes Halloween event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the police department, 255 North 10th Street, where children can collect treats, meet officers, take photos and check out police vehicles. This year’s event will also feature a raffle for football and Pokémon trading cards, including a Patrick Mahomes card, an autographed Troy Aikman card and collectible Pokémon cards. The raffle is for children only.
- Downtown Salina will host its annual trick-or-treating event, giving children a chance to dress up in costumes and collect candy from participating downtown businesses. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Kid-Friendly Monster Clinic, hosted by Kansas Wesleyan University nursing and theatre arts students. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the university’s Nursing Education Center, 135 East Claflin Avenue. Children can meet Halloween characters, collect candy and treats, and explore nursing activities. Admission is a donation of nonperishable food or money benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.
- Sacred Heart Cathedral will host a free trunk-or-treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Old Grade School parking lot at 118 North Ninth Street. The event is open to the public and will include candy, goodies and free hot dogs.
- The Salina Family YMCA will offer Ghoulish Grooves from 6 to 7 p.m. at 570 YMCA Drive. The Halloween-themed drumming and dancing event is open to ages 12 and older, and costumes are welcome.
Saturday highlights include:
- Families can head to the Art Center Cinema, 150 South Santa Fe Avenue, for a Halloween Cereal Bar and Cartoons. The event runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and features animated Halloween favorites on the big screen, along with a cereal bar. Costumes are encouraged for all ages.
- Poppy and Vine, 2113 East Crawford Street, will host Poppy’s Big Costume Contest from noon to 4 p.m.. Participants can enter categories including homemade costumes, group costumes, teen costumes and children’s costumes. Entry requires a donated feminine hygiene item, rather than a cash entry fee.
- Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a free, family-friendly trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 702 South Ninth Street. Activities will include decorated vehicles, games, snacks and treats.
- First Covenant Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2625 East Magnolia Road. The event will offer candy and popcorn.
With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, motorists are also reminded to watch for children walking in neighborhoods, slow down and remain alert, particularly during evening trick-or-treating hours.