Safe Halloween Events Planned

Salina residents will have several opportunities to celebrate Halloween this weekend, with family-friendly trick-or-treat events, costume contests, Halloween cartoons and other activities planned Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st.

Friday’s highlights include:

Salina Area Technical College Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.

The Salina Police Department will host its annual Cops & Costumes Halloween event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the police department, 255 North 10th Street, where children can collect treats, meet officers, take photos and check out police vehicles. This year’s event will also feature a raffle for football and Pokémon trading cards, including a Patrick Mahomes card, an autographed Troy Aikman card and collectible Pokémon cards. The raffle is for children only.

Downtown Salina will host its annual trick-or-treating event, giving children a chance to dress up in costumes and collect candy from participating downtown businesses. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kid-Friendly Monster Clinic, hosted by Kansas Wesleyan University nursing and theatre arts students. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the university’s Nursing Education Center, 135 East Claflin Avenue. Children can meet Halloween characters, collect candy and treats, and explore nursing activities. Admission is a donation of nonperishable food or money benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Sacred Heart Cathedral will host a free trunk-or-treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Old Grade School parking lot at 118 North Ninth Street. The event is open to the public and will include candy, goodies and free hot dogs.

The Salina Family YMCA will offer Ghoulish Grooves from 6 to 7 p.m. at 570 YMCA Drive. The Halloween-themed drumming and dancing event is open to ages 12 and older, and costumes are welcome.

Saturday highlights include:

Families can head to the Art Center Cinema, 150 South Santa Fe Avenue, for a Halloween Cereal Bar and Cartoons. The event runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and features animated Halloween favorites on the big screen, along with a cereal bar. Costumes are encouraged for all ages.

Poppy and Vine, 2113 East Crawford Street, will host Poppy’s Big Costume Contest from noon to 4 p.m.. Participants can enter categories including homemade costumes, group costumes, teen costumes and children’s costumes. Entry requires a donated feminine hygiene item, rather than a cash entry fee.

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a free, family-friendly trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 702 South Ninth Street. Activities will include decorated vehicles, games, snacks and treats.

First Covenant Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2625 East Magnolia Road. The event will offer candy and popcorn.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, motorists are also reminded to watch for children walking in neighborhoods, slow down and remain alert, particularly during evening trick-or-treating hours.