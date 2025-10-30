Safe Halloween Events Planned

Little ghosts and goblins have plenty of places to go this Halloween for safe trick or treating. Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween with multiple safe trick or treat events planned beginning Thursday and into Friday.

Among planned events is “Cops and Costumes”. This event has become a must stop for a kid friendly Halloween experience in Salina. Salina It will take October 31st from 4pm to 6pm at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street. Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Halloween fun is planned at the following events:

Thursday, October 30th

Bobcat of Salina Halloween Party – 721 W Diamond Dr – 3 pm – 7 pm

Friday, October 31st