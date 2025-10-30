Safe Halloween Events Planned

Little ghosts and goblins have plenty of places to go this Halloween for safe trick or treating. Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween with multiple safe trick or treat events planned beginning Thursday and into Friday.
Among planned events is “Cops and Costumes”. This event has become a must stop for a kid friendly Halloween experience in Salina. Salina It will take October 31st from 4pm to 6pm at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street. Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.
Cops and Costumes includes:
- Giveaways: candy, sticker badges
- Meet and greet with police officers
- Photo opportunities with police officers
- Police vehicles on display
Halloween fun is planned at the following events:
- Bobcat of Salina Halloween Party – 721 W Diamond Dr – 3 pm – 7 pm
Friday, October 31st
- Salina Area Tech Trunk or Treat 3 pm – 5 pm, 2562 Centennial Road
- Salina Downtown Trick or Treating 4 pm – 6 pm
- Waters Hardware Trunk or Treat 4 pm – 7 pm, 460 S Ohio
- Sacred Heart Cathedral Trunk or Treat 4:30 pm – 6 pm, 118 N 9th Street
- Central Mall Trick or Treating 5 pm – 7 pm, 2259 S 9th Street
- Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat 5 pm – 7 pm, 702 S 9th Street
- Salina Presbyterian Manor Trick or Treating 5:30 pm – 7 pm, 2601 E Crawford
- Redeemer Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, 743 E Magnolia
- United Methodist Church of the Cross Indoor Trick or Treating / Chicken Noodle Dinner 6 pm – 8 pm, 1600 Rush Street
- First Covenant Church Trunk or Treat 6 pm – 7:30 pm, 2625 E Magnolia