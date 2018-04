Thieves break into a Salina restaurant and steal a large amount of cash.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Sunday morning between 6am and 7:30am someone forced open the back door at La Casita Mexican Restaurant located at 1601 W. Crawford and removed over $5,000 in cash and checks from the safe.

Police say a 24-year-old woman is also a victim in the crime, after she told officers she was keeping personal cash in the store’s safe as well.