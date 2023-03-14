Salina, KS

Safe Drivers Recognized

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2023

OCCK Transportation is recognizing the recipients of the 2022 Driver Safety Recognition Awards.  The organization is honoring 48 drivers with more than 193 years of safe driving.

According to the organization, the OCCK Transportation Division Safe Driver Recognition and Award Program is designed to distinguish and honor transportation drivers who have proven their skill in avoiding accidents and consistently perform their jobs in a safe and efficient manner.  Recipients exemplify professional driver standards and a commitment to safety.

Twelve  Year Award:

  • Larry Holmgren

Eleven Year Awards:

  • Tim Dickinson
  • Paula Stark
  • Daniele Whitaker

Ten Year Awards:

  • Jason Tieking

Nine Year Awards:

  • Debbie Dragoo
  • Susan McMahan

Seven Year Awards:

  • Terrell Green
  • Shelley Hanchett
  • Trudy Morton

Six year Awards

  • Paula Downie
  • Kenneth Waldman

 Five Year Awards:

  • James Bean
  • Elizabeth McCormick
  • Timmy Morris
  • Clark Shenk
  • Dennis Smith
  • Mark Stokes

Four Year Awards:

  • Gerald Funk
  • Leslie Greenemeyer
  • Scott Poulton
  • Leon Swanson

Three Year Awards:

  • Paul Callahan
  • Ricki Elliott
  • Kim Klucas
  • Doug Olson
  • Kay Tappendick

Two Year Awards:

  • Garry Ginn
  • Dianna Graham
  • Stacy Greenwood
  • David Perkinson
  • Ernest Wilcher

First Year Awards:

  • Sheresa Cottingham
  • Adam Coulter
  • Leigh Davenport
  • Kim Davis
  • Cassandra Dickinson
  • Cynthia Engelbert
  • Joseph Funk
  • Gregory Gennette
  • Tina Hatfield
  • Virgil Kuntz
  • Kevin Morrison
  • Laurence Oliver
  • Bruce Strait
  • Ronald Sutherland
  • Sue Watson
  • Catherine Zumbrunn.

This program was created as authorized by the National Safety Council (NSC) Safe Driver Program.  The NSC Safe Driver Awards are the recognized trademark of professional drivers who have proven their skills in avoiding accidents.  They are the highest honor for professional safe driving performance.  This program recognizes the number of years each eligible driver has worked without incident.

 

   

