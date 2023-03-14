Safe Drivers Recognized

OCCK Transportation is recognizing the recipients of the 2022 Driver Safety Recognition Awards. The organization is honoring 48 drivers with more than 193 years of safe driving.

According to the organization, the OCCK Transportation Division Safe Driver Recognition and Award Program is designed to distinguish and honor transportation drivers who have proven their skill in avoiding accidents and consistently perform their jobs in a safe and efficient manner. Recipients exemplify professional driver standards and a commitment to safety.

Twelve Year Award:

Larry Holmgren

Eleven Year Awards:

Tim Dickinson

Paula Stark

Daniele Whitaker

Ten Year Awards:

Jason Tieking

Nine Year Awards:

Debbie Dragoo

Susan McMahan

Seven Year Awards:

Terrell Green

Shelley Hanchett

Trudy Morton

Six year Awards

Paula Downie

Kenneth Waldman

Five Year Awards:

James Bean

Elizabeth McCormick

Timmy Morris

Clark Shenk

Dennis Smith

Mark Stokes

Four Year Awards:

Gerald Funk

Leslie Greenemeyer

Scott Poulton

Leon Swanson

Three Year Awards:

Paul Callahan

Ricki Elliott

Kim Klucas

Doug Olson

Kay Tappendick

Two Year Awards:

Garry Ginn

Dianna Graham

Stacy Greenwood

David Perkinson

Ernest Wilcher

First Year Awards:

Sheresa Cottingham

Adam Coulter

Leigh Davenport

Kim Davis

Cassandra Dickinson

Cynthia Engelbert

Joseph Funk

Gregory Gennette

Tina Hatfield

Virgil Kuntz

Kevin Morrison

Laurence Oliver

Bruce Strait

Ronald Sutherland

Sue Watson

Catherine Zumbrunn.

This program was created as authorized by the National Safety Council (NSC) Safe Driver Program. The NSC Safe Driver Awards are the recognized trademark of professional drivers who have proven their skills in avoiding accidents. They are the highest honor for professional safe driving performance. This program recognizes the number of years each eligible driver has worked without incident.