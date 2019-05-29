Salina, KS

Sacred Heart’s Dynasty Continues with 5th Straight Golf Title

Pat StrathmanMay 29, 2019

Mother Nature tried to put an end to the state championship run for Sacred Heart.

Rain forced multiple postponements of the Class 2A state meet at Hesston Golf Park. With the decision to move the action to this week from the original start day of May 20, the Knights appeared to be shorthanded. A few players would miss because of prior arrangements.

Still, that wasn’t enough.

Sophomore Kameron Shaw teamed up with junior Tate Herrenbruck to finish in the top two spots as the Knights claimed their fifth consecutive boys golf state championship. The Knights became the first school to sweep both the individual and team titles in five straight seasons.

Shaw and Herrenbruck were the only two players to shoot below par. Shaw edged Herrenbruck by a stroke, recording a 5-under-66. Herrenbruck was close behind with a 4-under-67.

Sophomore Caleb Gilliland shot an 82, good for 17th place. Classmate Morgan Newell accumulated a score of 98.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

