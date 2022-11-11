Sacred Heart Wins Math Event

Salina Sacred Heart High School Math students competed well at the 43rd Annual Fort Hays State Math Relays on Thursday.

According to the school, the 15 students competing for Sacred Heart brought home:

Five 1st place finishes

Four 2nd place finishes

Four 3rd place finishes

One 4th place finish

Two 5th place finishes

Two 6th place finishes

These placements resulted in the Sacred Heart students scoring a school record of 100.5 points to earn them the first place trophy in Class 2A-3A, and second place overall among all 41 schools competing from all classes.

The school says it thanks its “amazing advanced math teacher, Sondra Palen, for her expertise and support of these students”.

_ _ _

Photo Via Sacred Heart