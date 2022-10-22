Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 54 °

Sacred Heart wins defensive slugfest, 7-6 over Republic Co.

Jackson SchneiderOctober 22, 2022

The Sacred Heart Knights secured a 4-4 regular season record and a spot in the 1A Football playoffs with a 7-6 road win over Republic County.

The victory puts the Knights in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Knights will now travel to Marion in the first round of the playoffs.

The return of Cameron Cleveland to the Knights lineup proved to be a significant factor, as a defensive leader, his play allowed the rest of the defense to again rise to the occasion and secure its second one-point victory of 2022.

When asked about if he expected his team to improve this quickly in his first season, Head Coach Jeremy Hopkins said he did. “That’s a trick question because I’ll always say yes because I believe hard work will put us where we want to go.”

The Knights have now won four games in a season also since 2018 and have an opportunity to earn their first five-win campaign since 2015 with a win over Marion next week.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart wins defensive slugfes...

The Sacred Heart Knights secured a 4-4 regular season record and a spot in the 1A Football playoffs ...

October 22, 2022 Comments

Southeast of Saline wins NCAA Leagu...

Sports News

October 22, 2022

Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelv...

Top News

October 22, 2022

Salina Central Claims AVCTL-II Titl...

Sports News

October 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hutchinson Student With G...
October 21, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Stolen UTV...
October 21, 2022Comments
Threats Prompt Student Ar...
October 21, 2022Comments
Truck Stolen with Online ...
October 21, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra