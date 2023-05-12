Sacred Heart Tennis prepares for State

The Sacred Heart Boys Tennis team will send a trio of athletes to the 3-2-1A State Tournament this weekend.

Jace Douglas qualified in singles, placing third at the Knights’ regional in Lawrence. Douglas has seen outstanding success this season, with a record of 21-6.

The duo of Sean Riordan and Thomas Cheney will represent Sacred Heart in doubles, following a sixth place finish at regionals. This season, the doubles tandem has posted a record of 18-12.

The Knights will play this weekend at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.

Photoes below courtesy of Sheila Douglas.