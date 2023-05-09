Sacred Heart Takes 3rd at State Forensics

The Sacred Heart Knights Forensic team brought home some hardware from the recently competed state event.

According to the school, the Knights took 3rd place in overall competition against 27 other teams at the KSHSAA 2A State Forensics Saturday, May 6th, in Wichita.

Abram Anderson, in his second year of competition, took first place in Extemporaneous speaking, and second place in Impromptu.

Other second place finishes included graduating Senior Stephanie Silverman, in Extemporaneous (who also finished fourth in Informative); and Junior Nailea Mata in Oration (who also finished third in Poetry).

Junior Jazmin Jasso Rodriguez was the fourth member of the team to medal, taking fourth in Oration as well.

Other team members Junior Dayne Goss and Sophomore Jaden King both finished eighth in Extemporaneous and Informative, respectively.

Team coach Olga Silverman noted that despite the fact that many other teams brought more students that had qualified in more areas, her small group of students was able to pull off an the incredible win. “They really did an amazing job, and every member of the team played their part in our victory,” she said.

Silverman was the site manager for the state championship as well, and greatly appreciated the help of her students in preparing and running the tournament.

The 2A KSHSAA State Forensics meet was held at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita.

The medalists:

Abram Anderson – Extemp Champion and Impromptu 2nd place

Nailea Mata – Oration 2nd and Poetry 3rd

Stephanie Silverman- Extemp 2nd and Inform 4th

Jazmin Jasso Rodriguez- Oration 4th.

Dayne Goss – 8th in Extemp and Prelim in Serious Solo.

Jaden King – 8th in Inform

_ _ _

Photo From Left to Right: Abram Anderson, Nailea Mata, Stephanie Silverman, coach Olga Silverman, Jazmin Jasso Rodriguez, Dayne Goss, and Jaden King.