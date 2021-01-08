Sacred Heart Swept at Home to Begin the New Year

It was a rough start to the New Year for the Sacred Heart Knights. The TMP/Marian Monarchs came to Salina and left town with two wins. The Lady Monarchs blew the Lady Knights out by 27, 60 to 33. The Boys game was much tighter, but in the end TMP/Marian pulled away to win by 7, 54 to 47.

GIRLS:

The Monarchs opened the game with a 16-0 run and never looked back. The first half was a case of everything that could go wrong did for the Knights with Sacred Heart trailing 37 to 12 at the break. The Knights actually outscored TMP/Marian by 1 in the third, but it was way too little too late.

The Knights had no answer in the first half for the Monarch’s leading scorer Junior Emilee Lane who netted 17 or her game leading 19 points in half number one. She had plenty of help with Senior Kyleigh chipping in 15 and Junior Sophie Balthazor who had 11 including 3 treys.

Sacred Heart did not have anybody in double digits and were led in scoring by Senior Evy Mendez who netted 8.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

TMP/Marian 17 20 13 10 60

Sacred Heart 4 8 14 7 33

BOYS:

Both teams got off to a slow start Friday night with Sacred Heart leading by a single point at the end of one quarter and by 2 at halftime in a game were only 30 points were scored between the two teams before intermission.

TMP/Marian outscored the Knights by 3 in the third quarter as both teams heated up, but the Monarchs were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to win by 7.

Although the Monarchs’ leading scored Senior Jackson Schulte was held 5 points below his season average, he was still one of the games high scorers with 16. The big 6-6 Sophomore Dylan Werth only got 1 point in the first half, but rallied for 6 2-point field goals in the second half to end his night with 13 points. Senior Lucas Lang was the other Monarch in double figures with 11. Both Schulte and Lang scored 9 of their points from beyond the arc.

The other leading scorer in the game was Sacred Heart’s Alex Disberger who also tallied 16, The only other Knight in double figures was Mason Richards who got all 11 of his points in the second half.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

TMP/Marian 6 8 15 19 54

Sacred Heart 8 8 18 13 47

Next up for both Knight squads, who are both 3-2 on the season, a long road trip to Bellville to take on Republic County.