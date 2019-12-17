Sacred Heart Sweeps Russell in Home Openers

The Sacred Heart Boys and Girls both played their first home games of the 2019/20 season Tuesday night with a pair of conference games against the Russell Broncos.

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 48 RUSSELL 41

In a game that was close from start to finish, Sacred Heart managed to get some separation in the end for a 7 point victory. The Knights led by 3 after the 1st quarter, the teams were tied 17 all at the half and Sacred Heart was up 30-25 and the end of 3.

Kelsie Gack led a very balanced Knight offense with a game high 13 points. Two more Knights were in double figures with Hannah Goetz scoring 11 and Amber Palen had 10. Ally Cochran just missed double digits winding up with 9 points. Russell only had one player in double figures: 6 foot Aniya Stierlen who tallied 11.

The Lady Knights improved to 3 and 2 with the win.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 86 RUSSELL 53

The Sacred Heart Boys got points from 10 different players enroute to a 33 point win over Russell.

Sacred Heart led 27-11 after a quarter. The Knights were up by 31 at half and led 74-45 at the end of 3. Mason Richards hit a basket less than 15 seconds into the final quarter and that triggered a running clock for all of the 4th stanza.

The Knights were led in scoring by Tate Herrenbruck who lit it up for 23, 19 in the first half. Herrenbruck played sparingly in the 3rd quarter and not at all in the 4th.

Other players in double figures for the Knights were Caleb Gilliland who had 12 and Richards with 11.

Russell was led in scoring by Braydon Gibson with 17. The 6-5 senior Jacob Sohm scored 13, but most of those coming when the game was well out of hand.

The Knights are on a four game winning streak and their season record stands at 4 and 1.

Next up for both the Boys and Girls, another conference home game this time against Minneapolis. The Lions swept Ellsworth on Tuesday night with the Girls winning 35 to 31 and the Boys blasting the Bearcats 70-46.