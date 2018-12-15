Sacred Heart Sweeps Minneapolis

The Sacred Heart girls came in to Friday night’s affair in Minneapolis having lost 25-straight league road games.

The Knights busted the streak this time as Sacred Heart beat Minneapolis, 46-31.

It was a sloppy start to the game with neither team scoring in the game’s first six minutes. However, Sacred Heart would start the scoring with both Ally Cochran and Amber Palen knocking down some shots.

Sacred Heart heated up in the second quarter, dominating the period by playing their suffocating press defense and hitting some perimeter shots–something they weren’t able to do on Tuesday at Russell.

Sacred Heart led at halftime over Minneapolis, 25-15.

The first five minutes into the third were important for the Lady Lions to get back in to the game, but unfortunately for them, Sacred Heart continued their hot shooting with Palen knocking in some big 3-point makes. Sacred Heart would stretch their lead to 19 points in to the final quarter.

Minneapolis tried to mount a rally, but it was too much Sacred Heart offense and not enough Minneapolis offense as the Knights cruised to the win.

Minneapolis (2-4, 0-3 NCAA) had one player lead the way, as Karisma Vignery scored 11 points.

Sacred Heart (4-2, 1-1 NCAA) saw a very balanced scoring attack. The Knights finished with Cochran scoring 13 points and Teghan Slagle adding in 10 points.

The Knights’ NCAA road losing streak came to an end at 25-straight games.

SACRED HEART BOYS 56, MINNEAPOLIS 39

While the Sacred Heart girls were able to end one long losing streak, the boys were able to continue another–this one a 41-straight league winning streak inside of the North Central Activities Association, stretching nearly four full years.

The last Knight loss inside of the NCAA: at Minneapolis on Feb. 6, 2015.

The Lions would not have the same luck tonight as Sacred Heart grabbed the lead early on and never looked back.

The Knights were able to go around the hot start of Minneapolis’ Spencer Davidson, and ran out to a 19-11 first quarter lead.

Sacred Heart stretched the lead to 30-19 at halftime as the Knights locked down the Lions in the second quarter.

Minneapolis trailed 44-30 to start the final quarter when they would launch their best run of the night. Minneapolis started out the the period on a 6-0 run and appeared to be right back in the game.

But the Knights got clutch makes from Charlie Skidmore, Ethan Buckner and Luis Mendez and were able to pull away for their 42nd league win in-a-row.

Minneapolis (4-2, 2-1 NCAA) struggled to shoot from the perimeter all night long. The Lions were paced by Davidson’s 14 points, Kaden Griffin adding in 11 and Kaden McCullick finishing with 10 points.

Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-0 NCAA) has now won four-straight since starting the year 0-2. Skidmore led the way for the Knights with 13 points. Both Buckner and Mendez adding in 12 points each, while Herrenbruck scored 11.

Next for Minneapolis, the Lions play at home again against Republic County on Tuesday. Coverage is on 92.7 The New Zoo with tip times of 6/7:30 p.m.

It’ll be another rivalry game for Sacred Heart next Thursday, as the Knights entertain the Southeast of Saline Trojans. Tip times are at 6/7:30 p.m. and pregame start at 5:45 on FM 104.9.